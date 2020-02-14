|
|
A. Aileen Webb
Knoxville - A. Aileen Webb, age 88, of Knoxville, went home to be with her savior on February 12, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who gave her all to her family. She was a faithful member of Meadow View Baptist Church where she served in many capacities. She was the matriarch of the family who raised her children with grace and dignity. Aileen ran a daycare for many years, and loved all children (and they loved her). She was kind and generous with her love, time and talents and will always be remembered for her love of Jesus, family, flowers and butterflies.
Aileen was preceded in death by parents, Sherman and Myrtle Gibson and siblings, Bill, Edward, Pauline and Wayne. She is survived and will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 73 years, Robert "Bob" Webb; children, Jean Baker (Mike), Sandra Ellis (Roy), Theresa Wilkerson, Roberta "Doll", John Webb (Kelly); grandchildren, Rebecca, Rachel, Russell, Robert, Stephanie, Joshua, Suzanna, Nathan, Dana, and Jonathan; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E Simpson Road on Sunday, February 16th from 3:30-5:00pm. Funeral Service will follow, with Pastors David Watson and Fred Wade officiating. We will meet at Berry Highland South Cemetery on Monday, February 17th for a 3:00pm Graveside Service with a Reception to follow. If you prefer not to send flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Meadow View Baptist Church, 4300 Island Home Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be made at berryhighlandsouth.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020