Rev. A. J. Crawford
Knoxville - Rev. A. J. Crawford age 86 of the Solway Community, Knoxville, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Rev. Crawford was a member of Solway Church of God. He was a retired Church of God minister with over 50 years of serving as pastor of Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City, Whitwell Church of God, North Kingsport Church of God, Smithville Church of God, Lawrenceburg Church of God, Madisonville Church of God, Campaign Church of God, Beasley Chapel Church of God and served Western Tennessee as Evangelism Director. Rev. Crawford served on the Church of God Tennessee State Council and as Chairman of the Tennessee State Missions Board. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Lorene Weaver Crawford; parents, Paul Crawford and Willa Bailey Crawford; sister, Sue Crawford Hudson. Survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Terry and Glenda Crawford, Danny and Alexis Crawford, Joey Crawford all of Knoxville; grandchildren: Joshua, Jeremy, Darren, A.J., Rachel, Audrey, Lindsey and Charli; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger and Paul Crawford sister, Betty Crawford Hudson of Knoxville; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Tim Gann officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Solway Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements.