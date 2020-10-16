1/1
A. June Cannon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A. June Cannon

Knoxville - A. June Cannon, age, 88 of Knoxville formerly of Johnson City passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was a member of Norwood Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Cannon; son, Cecil Cannon, III; mother and father, Reba and Raymond Mallonee. She is survived by her son, Gary Cannon (Sandy); daughter, Stacie Ailey (Steve); grandchildren, Chad Cannon, Sydnie Ailey and Seth Ailey; brother, Keith Mallonee (Edna); Sisters, Teresa Keeling and Cheryl West (Jerry). Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made the Second Harvest, (136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801). Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved