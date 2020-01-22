|
|
Aaron Atkins
Knoxville - Aaron Michael Atkins, age 31, of Knoxville, TN was unexpectedly called home to be with the Lord January 20, 2020. He was born March 2, 1988 and a graduate of Carter High School, Class of 2007, where he played baseball and golf. Aaron attended Faith Promise Church and was employed by Cherokee Country Club. He loved the outdoors, bull riding, traveling, fishing, golfing, working out and going to wrestling with his Papaw. Aaron loved life, Jesus, Chinese food, to make everyone laugh, and being the life of the party. Aaron leaves behind a devastated family that will forever love and miss him. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Allan Kitts, great grandmother, Louise Atkins, baby brother, Bentley Atkins, step grandmother, Patty Lowery, auntie, Sara Jo Scruggs, and uncles, David Scruggs, Charlie Atkins, and Dennis Harvey. Survivors include girlfriend, Heather Hinesley, dad, Phillip Atkins, step-mom, Shauna Atkins, mom, Amy Stapleton, step-dad, Jeff Stapleton, daughter, Taylor Renee Atkins, son, Aaron Michael Atkins, Jr., grandparents, Jim & Betty Atkins and Dovie Kitts, step-grandparents, Rev. Glen Lowery & wife Vickie, brother, Zachary Atkins, sisters, Victoria Mohon and Presleigh Atkins, uncles, Paul Atkins & girlfriend, Michelle Barkman and Jody Atkins & wife Staci, great-great uncle, Harry Ayles, aunt, Terry Rivera & husband Sammy, special cousins, Kimberly Atkins, Kayla Atkins & fiance Shawn Pinkston, Christopher & Karen Appling, Tyler Maples, Sharae Scruggs, Samantha Rivera, and Ashton Rivera, and very special niece, Sydalee Mohon. Pallbearers: Paul Atkins, Jody Atkins, Jeff Stapleton, Christopher Appling, Tyler Maples, Chris Holt and Brian Ogle. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Thursday at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 8 pm with Rev. Eddie Smart, Rev David Cloud, and Rev. Jeff Walden officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:30 am Friday to proceed to Lynnhurst Cemetery for interment at 11 am. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020