Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Boyd's Creek Cemetery
Sevierville - Aaron Reed Baker, age 19 of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, J. Paul and Joy Cannon, Bruce and Olivia Doris Baker, Lloyd and Ruth Findley, and Norman and Leota Williams. He is survived by his parents, Mark and Tonya Baker; brothers, Cole Baker and Ethan Baker; grandparents, Mary Lee and Eddie Stinnett, Loretta Williams, Ralph Williams, and Steve Baker; uncles, Alex Stinnett, Brandon Williams (Brandy); and many cousins and friends. The family will receive friends 4-7 PM Monday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Family and friends will leave in a procession 2:30 PM Tuesday to Boyd's Creek Cemetery for 3PM graveside service and interment. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
