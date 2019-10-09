|
|
Aaron Benton Jr
Knoxville - Aaron Benton Jr. "Peedie" 69 years of age departed this life to be with the Lord, October 5, 2019.
Preceded in death by parents, Aaron and Rossie Benton Sr.; son, Aaron Benton III.
Left to mourn his passing daughters, Shawna Davis, Cecelia Benton; son, Benjamin Benton; devoted sisters, Jacqueline Benton (Melvin) Boykins, OH, Emma Benton (Raymond) Callahan; granddaughters, LiDaisha Jones, Terryaun Griffin; grandson, Aron Benton.
The family will receive friends, 3:00-3:30 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2013, Memorial service 3:30 p.m. at
Overcoming Believers Church.
Arrangements byJarnigan & Son Mortuary
www.jarnigansmor tuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019