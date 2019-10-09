Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Overcoming Believers Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Overcoming Believers Church
Aaron Benton Jr. Obituary
Aaron Benton Jr

Knoxville - Aaron Benton Jr. "Peedie" 69 years of age departed this life to be with the Lord, October 5, 2019.

Preceded in death by parents, Aaron and Rossie Benton Sr.; son, Aaron Benton III.

Left to mourn his passing daughters, Shawna Davis, Cecelia Benton; son, Benjamin Benton; devoted sisters, Jacqueline Benton (Melvin) Boykins, OH, Emma Benton (Raymond) Callahan; granddaughters, LiDaisha Jones, Terryaun Griffin; grandson, Aron Benton.

The family will receive friends, 3:00-3:30 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2013, Memorial service 3:30 p.m. at

Overcoming Believers Church.

Arrangements byJarnigan & Son Mortuary

www.jarnigansmor tuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
