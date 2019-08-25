|
Aaron Charles Boyd
Aurora, CO - Aaron Charles Boyd was born into this life on November 25, 1973 in Cleveland, TN and welcomed by his parents John Charles and Martha Ann Hitchcock Boyd. He made his departure into his new life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Denver, CO as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Aaron grew up in Etowah, TN where he was very active in Boy Scouts, collecting comic books, Atari and Nintendo. He was a 1992 graduate of McMinn Central High School in Englewood, TN. He attended Cleveland State Community College for a short period before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Aaron became a United States Marine on March 28, 1995 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, SC. While serving his country, he was awarded the Meritorious Mast, Letter of Appreciation (3D AWD), National Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Armed Forces Service Medal, Expeditionary Medal, Good Conduct Medal and Meritorious Unit Commendation. Aaron then enlisted in the U.S. Army in May of 2000, and served as an Avionics Specialist at Fort Campbell, KY. Aaron studied at Austin Peay University in Clarksville, TN and remained a life- long learner.
Aaron was preceded in death by grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Melton Hitchcock, Louella Boyd Alston and William E. Douglas; Aunts, Claudia Hitchcock and Alma Hitchcock Davis; Uncles, David and Allen Moss, Bennie, Malcolm and Harold Dean Hitchcock. Along with his parents, he leaves to rejoice in his passing his sons, Reece Graham (Kayla Royster), John R. Boyd, and daughter, Lauanaia Matile Boyd; his sisters, Stacey A. Boyd, Atlanta, GA and Stefanie K. Boyd, Ooltewah, TN; his nieces, Courtni Thomas, Charleston, SC, Halleigh (Devon) Neely, Charleston, TN and Jacelyn Thomas, Charleston, SC; his nephews, Brentson Buckner, Jr., Gage Black, Jairus Thomas and Oakland Neely; his friend Mekayla Payne of Aurora, CO; his Aunts Sue (Robert) Jobe, Grand Rapids, MI and Frances Pierce, Etowah, TN; his uncles Johnie Hitchcock, Etowah, TN, Paul Hitchcock, Knoxville, TN and Robert Davis of Louisville, TN; and many other very close cousins, friends and coworkers in Denver, CO.
Friends may visit from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019 at M. D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 502 Congress Parkway N, Athens, TN. Family will receive friends at noon on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Mount Olive AME Zion Church, 133 County Road 812, Etowah, TN. Service immediately to follow with Reverend Benjamin F. Jackson, Pastor officiating.
Interment with military honors at McMinn Memory Gardens, 1739 County Road 560, Athens, TN. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville, TN and M. D. Dotson and Sons Funeral Home & Cremation, Athens, TN.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019