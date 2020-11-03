Aaron Dean Gooch
Corryton - Aaron Dean Gooch, Sr., age 63 of Corryton and of Baptist faith, passed away at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on October 17, 2020. He was originally from Illinois. He served in the United States Marine Corp.
Dean was preceded in death by parents Asa and Mildred Gooch.
He is survived by daughter Deanna Elliott(Kevin) and son Aaron Dean Gooch, Jr. (Kellie) and; grandchildren Karter and Jackson Elliott, Cameron Masters and Erin Gooch; siblings Karen J. White, Barry J. Gooch, Randy L. Gooch and Danny R. Gooch; and several nieces and nephews.
Thank you to his personal friends Mark Acuff and Sanchez Ortiz. The family held a private graveside for Mr. Gooch at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery officiated by James Hammond. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
.