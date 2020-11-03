1/
Aaron Dean Gooch
Aaron Dean Gooch

Corryton - Aaron Dean Gooch, Sr., age 63 of Corryton and of Baptist faith, passed away at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on October 17, 2020. He was originally from Illinois. He served in the United States Marine Corp.

Dean was preceded in death by parents Asa and Mildred Gooch.

He is survived by daughter Deanna Elliott(Kevin) and son Aaron Dean Gooch, Jr. (Kellie) and; grandchildren Karter and Jackson Elliott, Cameron Masters and Erin Gooch; siblings Karen J. White, Barry J. Gooch, Randy L. Gooch and Danny R. Gooch; and several nieces and nephews.

Thank you to his personal friends Mark Acuff and Sanchez Ortiz. The family held a private graveside for Mr. Gooch at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery officiated by James Hammond. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
