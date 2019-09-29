Services
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN 37861
865-828-5555
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home
326 Water Street
Rutledge, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery
Aaron Hodge Obituary
Aaron Hodge

Jefferson City - Aaron Allen Hodge, age 23, went to be with Jesus surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Tennova North Hospital in Powell. He was a member of Central Point Baptist Church where he was loved by everyone.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mel and Alta Reagan, and Clifford and Hazel Holt. He is survived by his mother Wendy and Kevin Jones of Rutledge; grandparents Jerry and Linda Everhart of Jefferson City, Robert Holt of Rutledge, and Patricia and Bob Calhoon of Knoxville; sisters Taylor Everhart (Brandon Murr), Morgan Sykes, Kristie (Derek) Stuffle, and Kelsey Jones; his best pal Buddy Everhart, as well as a host of other beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Smith-Reagan Funeral Home in Rutledge, with funeral services to follow. Rev. Mark Kitts and Rev. Shane Pierce will officiate the services. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Central Point Baptist Church Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Smith-Reagan Funeral Home of Rutledge, www.smithreaganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
