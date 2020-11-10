1/1
Aaron (Buddy) Johnson
1934 - 2020
Aaron (Buddy) Johnson

Knoxville - Aaron (Buddy) Johnson, a native of Knoxville, TN was born to the late Calloway (Calvin) and Daisy R. Johnson on August 29,1934. He departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Star Regional Medical Center , Athens Tennessee. He leaves to celebrate a life well lived; wife Johnnie M. Johnson of 58 years , Chattanooga, Tennessee and Daughter, Bernadette Johnson Chicago, IL/ currently resides in Nashville, TN.

We respectfully request that social distancing and all CDC Covid-19 measures be adhered to. Masks will be required.

Arrangements entrusted to Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Franklin -Strickland Chapel, 1724 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37404, 423-265-4414. Please visit our website to share your memories: www.advantagefranklin-strickland.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services
1724 Mccallie Ave
Chattanooga, TN 37404
4232654414
