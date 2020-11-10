Aaron (Buddy) Johnson
Knoxville - Aaron (Buddy) Johnson, a native of Knoxville, TN was born to the late Calloway (Calvin) and Daisy R. Johnson on August 29,1934. He departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Star Regional Medical Center , Athens Tennessee. He leaves to celebrate a life well lived; wife Johnnie M. Johnson of 58 years , Chattanooga, Tennessee and Daughter, Bernadette Johnson Chicago, IL/ currently resides in Nashville, TN.
We respectfully request that social distancing and all CDC Covid-19 measures be adhered to. Masks will be required.
