Aaron Mikel Christopher
Aaron Mikel Christopher

Knoxville - Aaron Mikel Christopher age 18 of South Knoxville, Tennessee tragically passed away on July 28, 2020 near the Smokey Mountains that he loved as a result of a car accident. Aaron was an athlete who excelled in baseball and was passionate about the environment and history. He could identify any reptile you showed him and was an avid artifact collector. He loved God and his family more than anything else and was excited to talk about the Lord. We are all comforted by the fact that he developed a strong bond with his Lord and Savior, and was saved and baptized.

Aaron was greeted at the gates of Eternity by his grandpa Larry Mikels and his grandparents Wade and Donna Christopher.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories his loving parents Andy and Darlene Christopher; beloved brother and best friend. Andrew Christopher; uncles and aunts Tim and Tammy Christopher, Mark and Lori Christopher, Mike and Brenda Christopher, Larissa and Fabian Vargas, Stacey and Stephen Broyhill, Julie and Derrick Brockwell, and special close friends Marvin and Haley, his dog and cat Bella and Grayson and many sweet cousins.

Aaron's family will receive friends at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd, Knoxville TN 37920 on Sunday August 2, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM with a funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will gather once more on Monday August 3, 2020 at 10:45AM at Berry Highland South Funeral Home Chapel for an Entombment Service that will begin at 11:00AM.

Berry Highland South Funeral Home

9010 E. Simpson Rd.

Knoxville, TN 37920

865-573-7300




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Berry Highland South
AUG
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Berry Highland South
AUG
3
Entombment
10:45 AM
Berry Highland South
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
8655737300
Memories & Condolences
