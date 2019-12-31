|
|
Abbie Humphries
Knoxville - Humphries, Abbie L. 89 of Knoxville, TN passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. She was a longtime member of North Knoxville Baptist Church where she taught Children's Church for many years. Abbie retired from Palm Beach Mill Outlet after 45 years of faithful service. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Abbie was preceded in death by parents, Efton and Maurine Roberson; daughter, Vickie Lynn Reagan; brother, Elbert Roberson. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Earl Humphries; daughter, Lori (Chuck) Pearcy; grandchildren, Christopher Pearcy; great grandchildren, Tyler, Noah, and Khloe Pearcy; brothers, Lee (Sally) Roberson, Jerry (Linda) Roberson, Cowan (Shirley) Roberson; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 2nd from 5-7pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. Guy Milam officiating. Burial will take place Friday, January 3rd at Greenwood Cemetery, meeting at the graveside at 10:45 am for an 11:00 am service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020