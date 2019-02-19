Resources
More Obituaries for Abbie Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abbie Joan Perry Payne

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Abbie Joan Perry Payne Obituary
Abbie Joan Perry Payne

Knoxville, TN

Abbie Joan Perry Payne, age 77, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Tennessee. Abbie was a beloved sister, who loved to talk to anyone she met. She loved animals and loved her family the most. She will be terribly missed. Preceded in death by husband Randall Payne and parents Lola May and Raymond Perry. Survived by sister Nora Kay Allen, special nephew Michael Allen, special niece Samantha Allen, great-niece Michaela Allen, great-nephews Hunter Donovan Allen and Brandon Scott Johnson, several cousins. Private services will be held at a later date. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.