Abbie Joan Perry Payne
Knoxville, TN
Abbie Joan Perry Payne, age 77, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Tennessee. Abbie was a beloved sister, who loved to talk to anyone she met. She loved animals and loved her family the most. She will be terribly missed. Preceded in death by husband Randall Payne and parents Lola May and Raymond Perry. Survived by sister Nora Kay Allen, special nephew Michael Allen, special niece Samantha Allen, great-niece Michaela Allen, great-nephews Hunter Donovan Allen and Brandon Scott Johnson, several cousins. Private services will be held at a later date. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2019