Abdallah Jubran
Knoxville - Abdallah Jubran Jubran, affectionately known to his family and friends as AJ, passed away peacefully in the arms of his wife Doris on October 29, 2020, in Knoxville, after an extended and valiant challenge with lung cancer.
Born in Beirut, Lebanon, to beloved parents, AJ was raised and nurtured there in a loving family. He was proud of his Palestinian heritage, his Lebanese upbringing, and his American citizenship. After graduating from International College, a prestigious high school where he excelled as a student, AJ traveled to Knoxville in 1975 to attend The University of Tennessee, where he graduated with a Master's degree in Civil Engineering. AJ had a lifelong love for both of his alma maters.
After working in Nashville as a Senior Design Engineer with the Tennessee Department of Transportation for over 12 years, he was recruited by the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to work in a similar capacity and was soon promoted to Branch Chief. It was there in Atlanta that he would meet his beloved future wife Doris.
In early 2019, following full retirement, he embarked on a post-retirement engineering effort with MC2, a multinational consulting and engineering firm, where he was a valued and loved member of the leadership team.
AJ was known for his soft and gentle character, his quick wit and humor, and his total devotion to his immediate and extended family. He was a person who people would almost unfailingly describe by saying simply "What a good guy." He had so many friends around the world and many mentees in the Atlanta area that loved and respected him.
As a child, one of his favorite pastimes was reading Encyclopedia Britannica. His retention and memory for details was nothing short of amazing, and he was known as the family historian. He had the knack of making a short story long, (Yes, a short story Long) including an incredible array of facts, both useful as well as humorous and endearingly superfluous, and he enjoyed being playful with much of this information. AJ mastered Tae Kwon Do, achieving Black Belt status, and even with his black belt, he was not able to shed the reputation of being soft and gentle. AJ was always fascinated and inspired by photography and was able to capture life and beauty in a photograph that was both admirable and marvelous.
Following his diagnosis and initial treatment for lung cancer in Atlanta, he was not faring well, so he and his devoted and caring angel Doris came back to Knoxville on April 16, 2020. In faith and surrounded by family, he would later say the move extended his life. His remarkable improvements amazed everyone who was able to witness God's miracle. Through his entire ordeal, AJ was strong yet gentle, determined yet peaceful, and strong-willed yet accommodating, retaining his kindness, generosity, and self-less spirit. That time offered the family over six months of exceedingly special and quality days together that will never be forgotten. His and Doris' presence in Knoxville for that time, coupled with Doris' devotion, has been not only a blessed gift to the expanded family but also an inspiration to everyone.
The family would like to express its appreciation to Dr. Wahid Hanna, the University of Tennessee Medical Center, UT Hospice, Dr. Rhonda Sively, Dr. David Rankin and finally all the caring staff, the first responders and the staff at A1 Elder care for their exceptional care of AJ during his last few months.
AJ was preceded in death by his revered parents Jubran and Malak Jubran. He is survived by his cherished wife Doris; dedicated brothers Raja (Michelle) and Nadim (Sheri); beloved nephews Omar (Julia), Nadim (Callie); great niece Mabry; great nephews Sam and Harrison; Brother-in-law Hani (Amal) Nassar and nieces Adriana and Sophia Nassar; and many close relatives in Knoxville and throughout the United States and in other countries around the world.
Services will be at Rose Mann, 6200 Kingston Pike on Wednesday, November 4th at 4 :00 pm followed by a brief visitation till 6 :00 PM. Due to the pandemic, the services will be linked virtually thru Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/RoseMannHeritage
. Furthermore, a traditional memorial and celebration of life will be scheduled after our country recovers from the pandemic.
In lieu of Flowers, Memorials for AJ may be offered to Dr Wahid Hanna Endowment Fund, C/O The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute, 1926 Alcoa Highway, Medical Building F, Knoxville, TN 37920, or the charity of your choice
.
