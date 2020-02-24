|
|
Rev. Abraham Brown
Rev. Abraham Brown, formerly of Illinois, entered into eternal rest February 18, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.
Knoxville survivors, daughter, Cheryl (Rev. J. Ellis) McCleary, and a host of grandchildren.
Family will receive friends, Tuesday February 25, 2020, 6:00- 7:00 pm at Jarnigan's Chapel, funeral services, 7:00 p.m.
Final service and burial, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Emory Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Illinois.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020