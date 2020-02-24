Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
Rev. Abraham Brown

Rev. Abraham Brown Obituary
Rev. Abraham Brown, formerly of Illinois, entered into eternal rest February 18, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center.

Knoxville survivors, daughter, Cheryl (Rev. J. Ellis) McCleary, and a host of grandchildren.

Family will receive friends, Tuesday February 25, 2020, 6:00- 7:00 pm at Jarnigan's Chapel, funeral services, 7:00 p.m.

Final service and burial, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mt. Emory Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Illinois.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
