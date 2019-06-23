Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Lenoir City - Achey M. "Sonny" Lawson, Jr. age 85 of Lenoir City passed away Friday morning June 21, 2019. Sonny was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He retired from Eaton Corporation in Lenoir City after over 30 years of service. Sonny was a graduate of Lenoir City High School Class of 1954. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, history buff, sports enthusiast and musician. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Achey M. Lawson, Sr. and Ruby L. "Olty" Foster; sisters, Joy Reno Johnson and Billie Lawson Gallaher; brothers, Jimmy Lawson and Joe Lawson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Charlotte Mills Lawson; children: Theresa Lawson Harvey (Michael), Kelly Lawson, Marty Lawson, and Stan Lawson; grandchildren: David Lawson Heptinstall (April), Scott Michael Heptinstall, and Courtney Elizabeth Gaines; great grandaughter, Skylar Grey Heptinstall; sister, Pat Foster Fulghum (Wayne); many nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Dee Johnson; special neighbor and caregiver, Patsy Kincer; precious cat, Annie. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 29th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Loudon County Animal Shelter. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 23 to June 26, 2019
