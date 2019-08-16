|
|
Ada Bertha McFall Helbig
Jefferson City - Ada Bertha McFall Helbig, age 80, of Jefferson City passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 14, 2019 at U T Medical Center.
She was a member of French Broad Baptist Church in Dandridge. She was retired from Levis Strauss.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Erich Helbig.
She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Davis of Maryville; step son, Erich Friend; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p. m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel with funeral services to follow at 6 p.m.
Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Pleasant Forest Cemetery for graveside services
Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the family of Ada Bertha McFall Helbig. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 16, 2019