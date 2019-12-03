|
Ada Greene
Kodak - Ada Maurine Greene - age 71 of Kodak passed away Monday, December 2, 2019. Member of Sunset Heights Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Robert Greene; daughter, Crystal Gail Cate; and several brothers and sisters. Survived by son, Bobby (Paula) Cate; grandchildren, Morgan Cate, Hannah Cate; niece, Teanna Mendenhall and special friend, Mark Hillard; and several other nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the 4th floor nurses at Tennova North Medical Center. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Hank Long officiating. Family and friends will then meet later on Sunday at 3:45 PM at Greenlee Cemetery, 2020 Greenlee Rd, Rutledge, TN 37861 for a 4:00 PM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7, 2019