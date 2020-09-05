Ada Isenberg
Sevierville - Ada H. Isenberg, age 89, of Sevierville, formerly of Wears Valley, TN, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 4, 2020. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Sevierville. Ada loved her husband of 69 years, Richard, and was devoted to her family. She didn't know a stranger and before you knew you would be telling her all about yourself. She loved cooking, sharing recipes, growing flowers, and reading. In recent years, Ada spent a lot of time working on scrapbooking, jigsaw puzzles, crossword, and word search puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Omar and Hazel Huskey; sister, Alda Nelson, and brother-in-law, Russell.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Isenberg; daughters, Janet Proffitt and husband John, Mary Ann Helton and husband Butch; grandchildren, Michael Headrick and wife Cara, Emily Brearley and husband Dan; extended family members, Jeff Scheafnocker and Kristen Faerber.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 500 Belle Ave., Sevierville, TN 37862 or Sevier County Food Ministry P.O. Box 6042, Sevierville, TN 37864.
There will be no receiving line, however friends may pay their respect from 3-6 PM Tuesday at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Due to concerns regarding Covid-19, a private family service will be held. Online condolences can be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.