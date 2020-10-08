1/1
Ada Jewel Thurman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Jewel Thurman

Lenoir City - Ada Jewel Buchanan Greene Thurman age 96 of Lenoir City passed away October 7, 2020. She and her husband owned and operated Thurman Feed and Seed in Lenoir City for 30 years. Jewel was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Ann Silver Buchanan of Sweetwater; husbands, Fred Greene of Sweetwater and Beecher Thurman of Lenoir City; son, Melvin Thurman; daughter, Sandra Roder and great-granddaughter, Paula McKelvey. Survived by her daughters, Connie Blackburn (Michael) of Powell, Karen Chadwick (Jerry) of Canton, GA; daughter-in-law, Polly Thurman of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Dee Robinette of Lenoir City, Tony Thurman (Bonnie) of Sweetwater, Jamie Shoemaker (Morgan), Allison Hicks (Matthew Simpson), David Blackburn, Ellen Reeves (Jake) all of Knoxville, Ben Chadwick (Nichole) and Andrew Chadwick (Carrie) all of Lenoir City; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren, and best friend, Ruth Bailey of Lenoir City. Friends may come by the funeral home on Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th at Clarks Grove Cemetery in Maryville for graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Social distancing and wearing masks is required. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved