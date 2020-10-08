Ada Jewel Thurman
Lenoir City - Ada Jewel Buchanan Greene Thurman age 96 of Lenoir City passed away October 7, 2020. She and her husband owned and operated Thurman Feed and Seed in Lenoir City for 30 years. Jewel was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mary Ann Silver Buchanan of Sweetwater; husbands, Fred Greene of Sweetwater and Beecher Thurman of Lenoir City; son, Melvin Thurman; daughter, Sandra Roder and great-granddaughter, Paula McKelvey. Survived by her daughters, Connie Blackburn (Michael) of Powell, Karen Chadwick (Jerry) of Canton, GA; daughter-in-law, Polly Thurman of Lenoir City; grandchildren: Dee Robinette of Lenoir City, Tony Thurman (Bonnie) of Sweetwater, Jamie Shoemaker (Morgan), Allison Hicks (Matthew Simpson), David Blackburn, Ellen Reeves (Jake) all of Knoxville, Ben Chadwick (Nichole) and Andrew Chadwick (Carrie) all of Lenoir City; 14 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren, and best friend, Ruth Bailey of Lenoir City. Friends may come by the funeral home on Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10th at Clarks Grove Cemetery in Maryville for graveside services with Dr. Dick DeMerchant officiating. Social distancing and wearing masks is required. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com