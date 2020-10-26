1/1
Ada Woods
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ada Woods

Andersonville - Ada Woods of Andersonville passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

She dearly loved her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, who surrounded her and sang together as she made her peaceful journey to Heaven.

Music and teaching children were her calling. She was an amazing pianist who had the rare talent of being able to play any church hymn after hearing it once. She loved teaching children and telling them about God's unconditional love for them.

She was a faithful member and the pianist at New Beverly Baptist Church in Knoxville for a total of 51 years. She also taught the kindergarten Sunday School class for many years and had earlier taught kindergarten at New Beverly Christian School.

Over the last year, she faithfully attended Norris First Baptist Church with her daughter, Jill, and her family. She loved attending services and the adult women's Sunday School class taught by her dear friend, Mary Hammond.

She was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bill Woods; parents, Tom and Edna Sawyer; and brothers, James Sawyer and Ralph Sawyer.

Ada is survived by her loving family including daughters Jill Curington and husband Kevin, and Tammie Davis and husband Gary; grandchildren William Davis, Jonathan Davis and wife Chelcie, Samantha Curington and fiancé Alex Henry, Skyla Curington, and Spencer Curington; brothers Lloyd Sawyer and wife Phyllis, Billy Sawyer and wife Mary Ruth, and Howard Sawyer and wife Pat; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 28, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Norris First Baptist Church in Norris. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Kevin Curington and Rev. David Seiber officiating. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 29, at the Norris Memorial Gardens in Norris. The family respectfully requests those attending to wear a mask to protect the family and friends. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Norris First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Norris First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Norris Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved