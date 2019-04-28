|
Adah Pauline (Large) Walker
Knoxville, TN
Pauline, age 81, went to heaven on April 26, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Bobby Lee, parents, Straud and Izetta Large, survived by daughter Janet (Bill) Thrasher, grandsons Justin (Holly) Braun and Ben (Brittany) Thrasher, great granddaughter, Peyton Braun, brother Robert Large. Member of Alice Bell Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught in the Ruth Sunday School Class. Retired with 30 years of service from BellSouth/AT&T/Lucent Technologies. Retired with 14 years of service from the Community Alternatives to Prison Program (CAPP).
As a 40+ year breast cancer survivor, she volunteered for the Reach to Recovery (RTR) program, visiting more than 800 breast cancer patients, giving encouragement and emotional support. She trained RTR volunteers in Knox County, surrounding counties and Kentucky. Volunteered for 11 years for the East Tennessee Baptist Hospital Auxiliary.
Family will receive friends Monday, April 29th 5-7 P.M. at Steven's Mortuary, Oglewood at North Broadway, Funeral service at 7:00 P.M., Reverend Richard Spencer officiating. The family and friends will meet at 8:45 A.M., Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment at 9 A.M. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Building Fund at Alice Bell Baptist Church, 3305 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN 37917.
