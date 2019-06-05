|
|
Adam Bryon Cole
Knoxville - Adam Bryon Cole, age 37, tragically died on Saturday, May 18, 2019. He resided in Knoxville, TN all of his life. He was born Dec 8, 1981. He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Ann Maples-Cole and his son Bryan Cole. Survivors grieving his death are brothers James and Stephen Cole, also his young children, Jaxon, Elijah, Aislyn and his little buddy Mason Dukes. Others mourning his death are nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving friends that will miss him.
The family will receive guest on Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at 2pm, to be followed by a memorial service honoring Adam, at the Landbrook Baptist Church, 4704 Bradshaw Road, Knoxville TN 37921. His wishes were to be cremated, so there is no burial service. In lieu of flowers you may donate to his "gofundme" site.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019