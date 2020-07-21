Adam Christopher Hood
Adam Christopher Hood, 35, passed away on July 20, 2020.
He is preceded in death by grandmother, Joyce Pflasterer; grandfather, Clifford Bollinger; and children, Ty and Emily Hood.
Survivors include his mother, Peggy (Thomas) Buzzard; father, Kevin (Robyn Treece) Hood; brother, Travis Bollinger; sister, Sara Hood; step sister, Shelby (Jimmy) McBee; 7 nieces and nephews; and many other friends family.
Adam will be taken home to Illinois and will be laid to rest with his children.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.