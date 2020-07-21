Or Copy this URL to Share

Adam Christopher Hood



Adam Christopher Hood, 35, passed away on July 20, 2020.



He is preceded in death by grandmother, Joyce Pflasterer; grandfather, Clifford Bollinger; and children, Ty and Emily Hood.



Survivors include his mother, Peggy (Thomas) Buzzard; father, Kevin (Robyn Treece) Hood; brother, Travis Bollinger; sister, Sara Hood; step sister, Shelby (Jimmy) McBee; 7 nieces and nephews; and many other friends family.



Adam will be taken home to Illinois and will be laid to rest with his children.









