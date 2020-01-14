Services
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home | Lynnhurst Cemetery
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 689-8888
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Memorial Gathering

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:30 PM
Celebration of Life

Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

3:30 PM
2300 West Adair Drive
Knoxville, TN 37918
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Ellis


1985 - 2020
Adam Ellis Obituary
Adam Ellis

Powell - Adam Wayne Ellis: Sunrise May 18, 1985, Knoxville, TN-Sunset December 19, 2019, Chicago, IL. Adam's glow was extinguished far too short of his vast talents and aspirations by his persistent battle with addiction. Earthly struggles are over now as he's dancing in the sky & singing in the Angel's choir. His unforgettable caring, kind, loving, and gentle soul will forever remain brightly shining in our hearts.

Awaiting his arrival in Heaven was mother and step-father, David & Denise Kivett Ellis-Smith; grandparents, Clyde & Margie Ellis; great-grandmother, Callie Land; uncles, Samuel Kivett, Dennis Gregory Ellis, and James Graham.

Left to carry his memories are: father, Ricky Wayne (Kathy) Ellis; brothers, Ricky Aaron Ellis and Wesley (AnnaLee) Howard; sister, Victoria Ellis (Joseph) Edwards; grandparents, Talbert & Barbara Kivett; uncles, Jason (Sabrina) Kivett, Steve Ellis, Mike Ellis, and Glen Franklin; aunts, Vickie Carr, Ritta Graham (Steven) Mullins and Patricia (Danelo) Villegas; many beloved, cousins, nieces & nephews; special friends, Michael Landon of Knoxville and Heather Johnson & Art Kerbs of Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Adam's memory to TN School for the Deaf, Mobile Meals, or Humane Society of the TN Valley.

A gathering for family and friends will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 pm-3:30 pm with Celebration of Life Memorial at 3:30 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865)689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 18, 2020
