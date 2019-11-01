|
Adam Jennings Brock, MD
Knoxville - Adam Jennings Brock, MD, age 31, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
To his family and Knoxville friends, he was Jennings. To his wife, his friends from college, and his colleagues, he was Adam.
He attended the Webb School of Knoxville and graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia. At UVA, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity where he made close lifelong friendships. In his second year at UVA, he met the love of his life, Hailey, who would later become his wife. After college, he spent two years living with his closest friends on Strawberry Street in Richmond, Virginia, before returning to Charlottesville for medical school. He finished near the top of his class at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and went on to complete the Internal Medicine Residency program at Duke University. He was in his first year of the Adult Cardiovascular Disease Fellowship program at the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill when he passed away.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harry Stowers and his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Eva Brock. He is survived by his wife, Hailey Evans Brock; parents, Adam Brock and Jenny Stowers Brock, sisters, Berkeley Brock (Julio) Ugarte and Carter Brock, grandmother, Sarah Stowers, and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Adam/Jennings will always be remembered as a caring, thoughtful, and devoted husband, a loving son and brother, and a compassionate and gifted physician. He enjoyed the outdoors, traveling, and spending time with his wife, family, and friends. In spite of his busy schedule as a medical resident and fellow, he graciously volunteered within the community alongside his wife and gave selflessly of his time to bring joy to others. He had a gift for recognizing and reaching out to those who needed a helping hand, and for lifting up those around him with his good humor and natural warmth. He was brilliantly funny and unfailingly kind. He loved deeply, laughed often, and always put others before himself.
A celebration of his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 10th at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN and will be followed by a reception in the Great Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in honor of Adam Jennings Brock to the Helen Ross McNabb Center, online at https://www.mcnabbcenter.org/donate or by check201 W. Springdale Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917; or to Reality Ministries, online at https://reality-ministries.secured.atpay.com or by check to P.O. Box 242, Durham, NC 27702.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019