Adam Schaible
North Braddock, PA - On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Adam Schaible, 39, of North Braddock, died unexpectedly at Jefferson Hospital, due to complications from surgery. He is survived by his mother, Molly K. Hyatt, and his grandmother, Mary E. Heimbaugh, both of Knoxville, TN, his aunts, Joan (Darvis) Yodey, of Reedsville and Lila (Larry) Schaaf of Vira and cousins Chris Yoder and Sara Smith, and his girlfriend, Sabrina Rourke of Ross Township. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Heimbaugh.
Calling hours with the family will be 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday, June 26, in the Schliefer Funeral Chapel, Inc., 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock.
A celebration of life service will be conducted in the funeral home immediately following calling hours.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019