Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Schliefer Funeral Chapel, Inc
534 Jones Avenue
North Braddock, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Schaible
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam Schaible

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Adam Schaible Obituary
Adam Schaible

North Braddock, PA - On Sunday, June 23, 2019, Adam Schaible, 39, of North Braddock, died unexpectedly at Jefferson Hospital, due to complications from surgery. He is survived by his mother, Molly K. Hyatt, and his grandmother, Mary E. Heimbaugh, both of Knoxville, TN, his aunts, Joan (Darvis) Yodey, of Reedsville and Lila (Larry) Schaaf of Vira and cousins Chris Yoder and Sara Smith, and his girlfriend, Sabrina Rourke of Ross Township. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, David Heimbaugh.

Calling hours with the family will be 6 to 8 PM, Wednesday, June 26, in the Schliefer Funeral Chapel, Inc., 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock.

A celebration of life service will be conducted in the funeral home immediately following calling hours.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.