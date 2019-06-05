|
|
Addison Larry Binkley, age 81 of Loudon, Tennessee passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at his home in Tellico Village surrounded by loved ones.
Larry was preceded in death by father Addison Lester Binkley and mother Louise Cornelia Binkley. He survived by his loving wife Patricia Carol Binkley; daughter Patricia Suzanne Binkley and grandchildren Carol Leigh Bush, Richard Cameron Bush and Christopher Jon Olson Jr.; son Paul Carrol Binkley and grandchildren Meredith Carolyn Binkley and Jackson Curtis Binkley.
The extraordinary life of Larry (or Bink as his closest friends and family would call him) cannot be described in writing, as his life was certainly lived to the fullest. To say he was a pillar of the community would be an understatement. A Lambuth College and Auburn University graduate, Larry was well educated and ready to take on the world through his architectural endeavors with Goodstein Hahn Shorr and Binkley and eventually Kaatz Binkley Jones and Morris. He was commissioned into the United States Army during the Vietnam War as a Second Lieutenant and quickly moved up to First Lieutenant before being honorably discharged.
But of all the leadership roles, architectural achievements and military accolades Larry received his lifetime, there were three titles that he was the most proud of; loving Husband, Daddy and Granddaddy. His marriage to his beautiful wife Pattye for almost 60 years withstood the test of time as they grew an amazing life together from literally the ground up. Larry always made sure his wife was number one even in the hardest of times. His unfailing love for his family grew along with the arrival of his children, and then his grandchildren. In Larry's eyes, there was no dream his children and grandchildren had that was too big as he always gave nothing less his unconditional support. He was nothing short of the perfect husband, daddy and granddaddy.
The funeral service for Larry will be held at the East Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery in Knoxville, TN on Monday, June 10th at 2pm. A Celebration of Life reception will follow shortly after at the Bridgewater Place in Knoxville.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorials to be made to Autism Awareness and Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries. Click Funeral Home, Tellico Village Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 5, 2019