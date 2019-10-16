|
Adelene Akard
Kingsport - Adelene Scott Akard of Kingsport, passed away on October 12, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. Lovingly known as Scottie, she was born in Winston-Salem, NC and graduated from Women's College at UNCG Greensboro. Upon graduation, Scottie moved to Kingsport and began her career at Tennessee Eastman Company in the Research Laboratories as an executive secretary. She met her husband of 56 years in Kingsport, A.B. Akard. They raised their family in Colonial Heights and were active members of Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. She worked with the "trashy ladies "a group that raised thousands of dollars for the church by collecting box tops, and was part of the kitchen crew that tirelessly prepared food for many church occasions. As a member of an investment club, Scottie became a shrewd and successful investor. She was a friend to everyone she met and a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be sorely missed. She was especially proud of her children; her son Andy is an architect and Lee is a school counselor. She spent the last 5 years in Knoxville living at Echo Ridge and enjoyed meeting new friends there.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband A.B. Akard, sister Analeak Liipfert , brother Watson Scott, Jr., and grandson, Whit Hodges.
She is survived by her daughter Lee Hodges (Brent) of Knoxville and son Andy Akard (Alison) of Atlanta. Scottie also has 2 cherished granddaughters, Carrie Hodges and Mallory Akard.
Funeral Services will be at Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church on Friday, Oct. 18th at 1 pm.
Donations in Scottie's memory are appreciated to the Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church. 213 Colonial Heights Rd. Kingsport, TN 37663
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019