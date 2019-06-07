Resources
More Obituaries for Adelia Capps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelia Grace Foster Capps


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adelia Grace Foster Capps Obituary
Adelia Grace Foster Capps

Knoxville - Adelia Grace Foster Capps passed away on Friday, May 31, after a brief illness.

Born on May 4, 1925, in Niota, TN, Grace was a resident of Fountain City for most of her adult life. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, an avid reader, a music lover, and an exceptional cook. She worked as a bookkeeper and social worker and was an active member of Smithwood Baptist Church.

She married Boyd Ashley Capps, Sr, on May 31, 1947 and they were married for over 55 years, until Boyd's death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Carrie and Clifford Foster of Niota, TN and by her brother, Troye Foster, of Chattanooga, TN.

Grace is survived by her two sons, Boyd Ashley Capps, Jr. and his wife, Maria Birgitta Clark; and Eric Neal Capps; two grandchildren, Jeremy Capps and Samantha Capps; her brother Larry Foster and his wife Eileen Foster, of Richmond, VA; nieces Christine Robertson and Betty Foster of Chattanooga, TN; Jenny Wolfe and Delaine Hutchens of Knoxville; Nephew Alex Foster of San Clemente, CA; nieces Allyson Newkirk and Krissy Hudson, both of Richmond, VA, and Erin Merryman of Nashville, TN; Will Robertson, and his wife Liz, of Huntsville, AL; Kevin Robertson of Chattanooga, TN; Emily Wolfe of Knoxville, TN; Danny Hutchens, Deanna Hutchens, and Emily Wolfe, of Knoxville; among many, many other loving relatives.

The family will be holding a private memorial service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.