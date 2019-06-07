|
|
Adelia Grace Foster Capps
Knoxville - Adelia Grace Foster Capps passed away on Friday, May 31, after a brief illness.
Born on May 4, 1925, in Niota, TN, Grace was a resident of Fountain City for most of her adult life. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, an avid reader, a music lover, and an exceptional cook. She worked as a bookkeeper and social worker and was an active member of Smithwood Baptist Church.
She married Boyd Ashley Capps, Sr, on May 31, 1947 and they were married for over 55 years, until Boyd's death in 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Carrie and Clifford Foster of Niota, TN and by her brother, Troye Foster, of Chattanooga, TN.
Grace is survived by her two sons, Boyd Ashley Capps, Jr. and his wife, Maria Birgitta Clark; and Eric Neal Capps; two grandchildren, Jeremy Capps and Samantha Capps; her brother Larry Foster and his wife Eileen Foster, of Richmond, VA; nieces Christine Robertson and Betty Foster of Chattanooga, TN; Jenny Wolfe and Delaine Hutchens of Knoxville; Nephew Alex Foster of San Clemente, CA; nieces Allyson Newkirk and Krissy Hudson, both of Richmond, VA, and Erin Merryman of Nashville, TN; Will Robertson, and his wife Liz, of Huntsville, AL; Kevin Robertson of Chattanooga, TN; Emily Wolfe of Knoxville, TN; Danny Hutchens, Deanna Hutchens, and Emily Wolfe, of Knoxville; among many, many other loving relatives.
The family will be holding a private memorial service.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 7 to June 8, 2019