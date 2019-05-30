|
|
Adelyn Mays
Knoxville, TN
Adelyn Sumner Mays age 92, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at The Pointe at Life Spring. She was a graduate of Knoxville High School class of 1944, and attended the University of Tennessee. She was Miss Knoxville and Miss Tennessee in 1949. Member of the Ossoli Circle 1964, member of the Daughters of American Revolution. She was born March 13, 1927 in Knoxville. She was a long time member of Magnolia Ave United Methodist Church. And Cokesbury United Methodist Church since 1993. She was a member of the Ole' Smokey Railroad Museum, and retired from UT. She was preceded in death by husband Glenn H. May, Sr., parents Everett Randall and Louise Gleason Sumner, stepmother Anna Bell Sumner, brother Randall Sumner, and sister Sara Bible. She is survived by children: Cindy Watkins and husband Gary, Glenn (Bubba) Mays, Jr. and wife Leslie, Janet Cheshire and husband Rick; grandsons: Ben Mays and wife Kelcie, Sam Mays and wife Martha, and Tyler Cheshire; stepdaughter Kristie Rose and husband Jeremy, great-grandchildren: Carter and Ella Rose, Everett, Ellis, and Charlie Mays; brother David Sumner, as well as several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at convenience on Friday May 31, 2019 from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Family and friends will meet at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 2:45 pm on Saturday June 1, 2019 for a 3:00 pm graveside service officiated by Rev. Tom Seay. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 30 to May 31, 2019