1/1
Adina Gail Hammond
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adina Gail Hammond

Knoxville - Adina Gail Hammond, age 44 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at her mother's home on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was a loving daughter, devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who lived her life for others. Adina was loved by all and will be missed dearly. In Heaven, Adina joins her father Douglas Allen Cummings, Mother-in-law-Shirley Hammond, Grandparents: Earl & Eloise Valentine, Samuel & Hannah Cummings, aunt Teresa Collins and uncle Lee Valentine. Adina's legacy will live on with her two beautiful daughters, Haven and Chloe Underwood, granddaughter Heidi (who was her pride and joy), mother, Connie Cummings, Brother and Sister-in-law Adam and Jessica Cummings. The family will hold a private gathering on Sunday for a Celebration of Life. Arrangements were made through Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Atchley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved