Adina Gail Hammond
Knoxville - Adina Gail Hammond, age 44 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully at her mother's home on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was a loving daughter, devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, who lived her life for others. Adina was loved by all and will be missed dearly. In Heaven, Adina joins her father Douglas Allen Cummings, Mother-in-law-Shirley Hammond, Grandparents: Earl & Eloise Valentine, Samuel & Hannah Cummings, aunt Teresa Collins and uncle Lee Valentine. Adina's legacy will live on with her two beautiful daughters, Haven and Chloe Underwood, granddaughter Heidi (who was her pride and joy), mother, Connie Cummings, Brother and Sister-in-law Adam and Jessica Cummings. The family will hold a private gathering on Sunday for a Celebration of Life. Arrangements were made through Atchley Funeral Home in Seymour, TN. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com