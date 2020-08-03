Adlena ShellKnoxville - Adlena Shell, born in Baldwyn, Mississippi, and resident of Knoxville, Tennessee and Broomfield, Colorado went to be with the Lord on July 27, 2020 at the age of 85.Adlena was preceded in death by her mother, Lena Bradley; father, Forest Bradley; sister, Marguerite Bradley; daughter, Vendolyn Miller; grandson, Kevin (Boo) Shell, and nephew, Forest (Pap) Bradley.Adlena is survived by her ex-partner: Buddy Shell; children: Jerome Shell and Angie (Michael) Kimbrough; grandchildren: Michael (Bree) Kimbrough Jr., Jamar (Jenn) Kimbrough, Junis (Petrina) Miller, Tyler Miller, and Devona Goodman; great-grandchildren: Sydney Adlena Kimbrough, Cade Thibodeau, Riley Thibodeau, Jaelon Kimbrough, Joriah Kimbrough, Elijah Rivera, Dominic Patino, Autumn Miller, Jayden Miller, and James Goodman Jr. Adlena is also survived by her niece, Meledia White, brother-in-law, David (Pincie) Shell, ex-daughter-in-law, Noreen Shell, ex-son-in-law, James Miller, and a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as her very dear friends, Azalee Hall, Shirley Dave, Wanda Jackson, and Sylvia.Family will receive friends, 11:00-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Jarnigan's Chapel funeral service, 11:30 a.m., Rev Jesse Williams, OfficiatingInterment New Gray Cemetery.Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY