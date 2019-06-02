|
With a heavy heart we announce the passing of Adler James Swanson delivered stillborn May 23rd, 2019. He has shown us so much love in a very short time and we are forever grateful.
Adler is survived by his parents Shannon McElhose and Carl Swanson; siblings Audrey, Oliver, Anna, and Abigail; Grandparents Debbie McElhose, Ernie Lane, Wayne and Vikki McElhose, Mary and Richard Boompah Swanson; Aunt Jennifer and Cousin Autumn Lane; Aunt Corinne and Uncle Troy Voeltz, and many special friends.
You will forever be in our hearts Adler.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 2, 2019