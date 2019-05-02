|
Adonia Louise Phillips
Seymour, TN
Phillips, Adonia Louise, age 66, passed away Friday, April 26th after an intense 3 year battle with cancer. Adonia was retired from KUB, where she was employed for 37 years. During these years Adonia, much like her mother and father, Harold and Betty, loved learning new things. She strived to learn as many jobs as possible at KUB. She carried this over into her personal life by learning to make and paint porcelain and ceramics, design and make jewelry, design the patterns and paint on silk and wool fabric. She became a licensed private investigator and learned to be a court mediator for children. Adonia was an avid animal rescuer and protector and will be missed by the critters she showered love and attention on.
Adonia's generous spirit and sense of humor will be greatly missed by partner, Bill O'Donnell, Uncle Ronnie and Aunt Suzie and a long list of cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Adonia's name to Feral Felines of East Tennessee or any other animal rescue group you choose.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 pm on Saturday, May 4th in the Chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:30 pm. Service officiated by Pastor Eric Hines.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 2 to May 3, 2019