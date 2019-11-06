|
|
Adrian Eugene Jones
Thursday, October 31, 2019, Adrian Eugene Jones, 51, affectionately known as Tip, passed away suddenly. Tip graduated South Young High School; Class of 1986 followed by Job Corp. Previous employment was Southern Railroad; at the time of passing, he was employed at 84 Lumber.
Preceded in death by his parents, Carole Jean (James, Sr.) Jones and Willie Nelson, Sr.; sister, Grace Murphy and brother, Leonard Freeman.
Survived by children, LaJama (Jamar) Romero-Tate, Iran Lyons, Sr., Natisha Davis, DeAdrianna Hunt, Adrian Flemming, LaGarria Garrett and Shanenyah Cannon; 13 grandchildren; sisters, Vicki , Stephanie (Dexter Willis), Carnetta "Lou" Jones (Brandi Hardin) and Milrey Stacy (Jaymericko Scott); brothers, James "Buzz" and William (Amanda) Jones, Dennis Evans, Willie Jr. (Lazandra), Delray and Delvin Nelson, Kelvin, Shannon, Raymond and Mark Logan; a host of other family and many devoted friends to include Steve Strickland, Mark Nolan, Courtney Gallagher, Sonya Paris, Robyn Colbert. and Kimberly Hicks Jones.
Friday, November 8, 2019, the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at Overcoming Believers Church, 211 Harriet Tubman Street, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Daryl W. Arnold, Pastor & Eulogist. Interment will be Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019