Agee LeQuire
Philadelphia - Agee LeQuire age 80 of Philadelphia, Tennessee, passed away, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Agee was born in Graham County, North Carolina shortly before his parents Elmer and Minnie (Smith) LeQuire moved their young family across the mountain to East Tennessee. They settled in the Greenback community and ran a dairy for George Moody. Farm life taught many lessons, one of which was old fashioned hard work.
In true Agee fashion, he attended various churches in his community and recently rededicated his life to Christ. Country Gospel music was at the top of his listening pleasure.
Agee was considered to be a "jack-of-all-trades". During his truck driving days, he hauled everything; milk, soybeans, sand, bulldozers, glass, boats, and house trailers. Even loads of dynamite across Highway 129, Longhorn cattle from Texas, and bonded liquor out of New York. You name it, he hauled it. Agee was an adventurous soul and pushed himself to the limit. While hauling for Greenback Industries he was known to have made two runs to Canada within a week's time. Agee had the opportunity to work alongside Frank Cansler, John Hammontree, and Elmer Dixon for many years; men he called life-long friends.
Entertaining his friends was always something Agee loved to do. Tales about his traveling companion "Super Chuck", a monkey, always had his friends rolling with laughter. Agee's CB radio handle, "Wild-Man" fit his personality perfectly. Needless to say, he enjoyed life. Riding a smooth racking horse in the mountains or exploring back roads on his Harley motorcycle were certainly activities he thrived doing in his later years.
Agee is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harlon LeQuire and Julice LeQuire. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ritchey LeQuire; sisters and brothers-in-law, Wilma Andrews, Solway, Lola and Ray Harrill, Greenback, Willa and Don Smith, Maryville; several nieces, nephews, and many close and special friends.
Services to honor Agee will be held 2 PM Saturday, November 21st in the McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Tony Curtis and Rev. Steve Graham officiating. Interment will follow in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends 12:30-2:00 PM Saturday prior to the service. The family requests all visitors wear a mask and respect social distancing. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N, Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com