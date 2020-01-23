Services
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greater Warner Tabernacle Church
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Greater Warner Tabernacle Church
Resources
Agnes Doggett Obituary
Agnes Doggett

Agnes Doggett (Nanny) age 93, departed this life on January 17, 2020 peacefully at home with family.

She was born to the union of Benjamin and Nina Howard.

She was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Nina Howard, Siblings; Margaret Howard, Elizabeth Cannon, Frances Goley, Brothers; Charles Howard, William(Bill) Howard, and Joe Howard; Children; Maryhelen Wilkerson, Jimmy Howard, Grandchild; Rachel Glasper.

She leaves to mourn: sons James Thomas and Jay Howard, Daughter: Nina(Joe)Jones; Grand-children; Gary(Dollie)Love, Tina(Chris) Lundy, Satoria (Kirby)Salton, Kwamina, Jori, Joshua and Jarvis Jones, Breanna Hendandez, Nathaniel Howard, Miracle Hall, Matthew Glasper; Great Grand-children, Great-Great Children, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Special friend Geraldine Donaldson and Devoted caregiver Aeriyuanna Jones. We would also like to especially thank Dr. Puman Bhandari, at University of Tennessee Pallative & Hospice Service, The Burlington Community, and London County.

The family will be receiving friends at Greater Warner Tabernacle Church Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 pm

with the service to follow starting at 2:00 where the Dr. Cleo Brooks is the Pastor and the Pastor Dexter Mims Sr. Eulogist.

The final resting place will be held at Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Arrangements made with the integrity by Unity Mortuary.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
