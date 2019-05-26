|
Agnes Gray Perkins Gorham
Knoxville, TN
Agnes Gray Perkins Gorham born in 1941 in Washington D.C. died on May 18, 2019 in Knoxville TN from complications of a brain tumor. Agnes began life with her parents and two brothers in McLean, Virginia during World War II; her father was employed by Standard Oil of New Jersey as part of the US war effort. After the War, the family lived in Charlottesville, VA and Naperville, IL.
Agnes attended Duke University where she met and later married Lewis Gorham Jr. After five years in Illinois and the birth of a son and daughter, they moved to Knoxville in 1967 where Lew was employed by the University of Tennessee's Municipal Technical Advisory Service. Agnes received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University of Tennessee. After several years of employment in economic development with the East Tennessee Development District, she found a career in tourism promotion, first for the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, and the Sevier County Tourism & Development Council. A highlight of her career was serving as Regional Director for the statewide Homecoming '86 program. She always felt fortunate to have met wonderful friends and colleagues at the Development District and throughout the Tennessee hospitality industry.
Her high school years in small-town Naperville, IL were idyllic and led to life-long friendships. Agnes' parents were I. Paul Perkins and Elizabeth Hughes Cabaniss. Her father's and mother's families both have long histories in Virginia, in Fluvanna County and Danville respectively. Both parent are deceased as is her oldest brother, Edwin J. Perkins of Laguna Woods, CA. Her husband Lewis Gorham Jr. died in 1984. She is survived by her long-time partner Alton J. De Long of Knoxville. Survivors also include her son, Nathaniel P. Gorham, his wife Kory and their children Connor, McKenna, and Colin of Weddington, NC. She is also survived by her daughter Elizabeth Gorham Silverman, husband Bradley and their children Leo and Jake, of Del Mar, CA. She is also survived by her brother, William S. Perkins of Raleigh, NC.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 26, 2019