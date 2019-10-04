Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Agnes Imogene Smith

Agnes Imogene Smith Obituary
Agnes Imogene Smith

Knoxville - Agnes Imogene Smith, age 81 of Knoxville, TN passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was a member of Seymour Heights Christian Church. Agnes enjoyed retirement and spending time with her children, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Ogle; parents, Tom and Trula Boling; brothers, Bill, John, Howard, and Jim Boling; and sisters, Dorothy Dinkins, Evelyn Palmer, Delaney Rose, Elizabeth Brown, Edith Cowan and Esther Boling.

Her survivors include: husband, Daniel C. Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Missy Ogle; daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Steve Bibbins, Sheila and Mike Cheeks; grandchildren, Hayden and Walker Ogle, Misty Guerbati (Imade), Brandy Sawyer (Chris), Bradley Watts and Mason Watts; great-grandchildren, Kobe Brockman, Kalissa Brockman, Mohamad Guerbati, Isaiah and Nevaeh Sawyer; future great-grandson, Elijah Guerbati; sister, Ina Ruth Bohanon; extended family members, Quinton Brockman, Jane Ault; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 7 PM Friday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Rev. Wendell Smith and Rev. Stephen Smith officiating. Interment 11 AM Saturday at Zion Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Friday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019
