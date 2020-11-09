Agnes J. Shilling
Lenoir City - Agnes J. Shilling, age 79 of Lenoir City passed away November 5, 2020. She was a 1959 graduate of Bangor High School in Michigan. Agnes was also a graduate of Michigan State University and earned her Masters in Education at the University of Tennessee. She enjoyed a successful career as an educator who taught English in Chattanooga and Special Education at Lenoir City High School. Agnes' hobbies were horseback riding, reading and swimming. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Hirst and Jane Crawford Hirst; brothers, Harry and Bill Hirst. Survived by her twin sister, Helen Mason; sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Lora Shilling, Bill and Tina Shilling, Jim and Melanie Shilling; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com