Agnes Jenkins Finger
Loudon - Agnes Jenkins Finger - age 88 of Commerce Street, Loudon passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sweetwater Nursing Center. Agnes was a retired inspector at Munsey Products and Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Finger; parents, Doc and Cinda Jenkins; brothers: Wayne Jenkins, Lloyd Jenkins, Clyde Jenkins and Boyd Lee Jenkins and nephews, Eddie Jenkins, Lee Jenkins and Buddy Jenkins. Survived by her nieces: Jo Ann Jenkins, Cindy Myers, Michelle Wheaton, Sheila Anderson, Janie Harvey and Kathy Gutierrez, along with several other nieces, nephews and family members; special friends, Phyllis Crowder, Diane Cates, Angelea Burnette and Judy Myers. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Staff at Sweetwater Nursing Center for their care and compassion for Agnes. Memorial services are being planned for this summer and will be announced by Click Funeral Home. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
