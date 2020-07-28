1/1
Agnes Jenkins Finger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Jenkins Finger

Lenoir City - Agnes Jenkins Finger - age 88 of Commerce Street, Loudon passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sweetwater Nursing Center. Agnes was a retired inspector at Munsey Products and Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Finger; parents, Doc and Cinda Jenkins; brothers: Wayne Jenkins, Lloyd Jenkins, Clyde Jenkins and Boyd Lee Jenkins and nephews, Eddie Jenkins, Lee Jenkins and Buddy Jenkins. Survived by her nieces: Jo Ann Jenkins, Cindy Myers, Michelle Wheaton, Sheila Anderson, Janie Harvey and Kathy Gutierrez, along with several other nieces, nephews and family members; special friends, Phyllis Crowder, Diane Cates, Angelea Burnette, Judy Myers and Janie Pettiford. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Masks and social distancing is requested. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Click Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved