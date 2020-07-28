Agnes Jenkins Finger
Lenoir City - Agnes Jenkins Finger - age 88 of Commerce Street, Loudon passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Sweetwater Nursing Center. Agnes was a retired inspector at Munsey Products and Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burl Finger; parents, Doc and Cinda Jenkins; brothers: Wayne Jenkins, Lloyd Jenkins, Clyde Jenkins and Boyd Lee Jenkins and nephews, Eddie Jenkins, Lee Jenkins and Buddy Jenkins. Survived by her nieces: Jo Ann Jenkins, Cindy Myers, Michelle Wheaton, Sheila Anderson, Janie Harvey and Kathy Gutierrez, along with several other nieces, nephews and family members; special friends, Phyllis Crowder, Diane Cates, Angelea Burnette, Judy Myers and Janie Pettiford. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 2nd at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Memorial services will follow at 3 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Masks and social distancing is requested. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com