Agnes Johnson
Nashville, TN
Agnes Johnson passed away peacefully Tuesday March 5, 2019 at Vanco Manor Health and Rehab in Nashville Tennessee.
Born in Knoxville Tennessee to the late Grant and Gussie Johnson.
Graduate of Austin High School.
Agnes truly love life to the fullest through Simple Pleasures chatting with friends and family, traveling and cooking for family and friends.
Preceded in death by daughter, Angela Roach; brothers, Marvin, Melvin, Edgar, Andrew, Fred, James, Joe and Grant Jr. Johnson.
Survived by daughters, Sheila (Jessis, Sr.) Watkins, Kim ( Taft Jr.) Bradley; brother, Arthur (Gloria) Johnson; sister - in- law, Bobbie Johnson; grandchildren, Cordia (Chris) Lowery, Cedric (Michelle) Roach, Christian (Taft Jr.), Amare Bradley, Jessie (Jessica) and Justin Watkins; six great-grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Family will receive friends, 1:30-2:00 p.m., Saturday at Jarnigan's Chapel; funeral service, 2:00 p.m., Rev. Barbara Canada, Officiating.
Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019