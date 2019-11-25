|
Agnes L. Blazier
New Market, TN - AGNES L. BLAZIER passed away November 23, 2019 at her home in New Market, TN, where she had lived since her retirement. She formerly resided in Knoxville. She was retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority where she served as an Accounting Officer Supervisor. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jefferson City, having served as a deacon and on numerous committees. There she was known as a servant leader and always ready to help anyone in need. Agnes was devoted not only to her church but to her family and friends, especially those with whom she played bridge and with whom she bowled. During her latter working years and into her early retirement she enjoyed international travel and visited a number of special places. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Fannie Brown Phillips, her husband, Paul C. Blazier, sisters, Pauline Cox and Katherine Wheeler, and brother, George Phillips. Survivors include a stepson and daughter-in-law, Dr. J. Kent and Jeanette Blazier of Kingsport, TN; grandchildren, Michael Blazier of Ottawa ,Canada (currently Addis Ababa, Ethiopia), and Rebecca Brown of Cumming, GA; great-grandchildren, Emily Brown Wilkerson, John Michael, Grace and Ian Brown; Desiree and Zachariah Blazier; great-great-grandson, Kent Robert Yater. Also, special nephew and niece, Ronnie L. Wheeler and Lonna Rhea Smith. A memorial service, officiated by Dr. Gene Wilder, will be held at Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. A private graveside service has been held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1610 Russell Avenue, Jefferson City, TN 37760; , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601-7633; Carson Newman University (Kent and Jeanette Blazier Scholarship Fund),
Advancement Department, P.O. Box 71993, Jefferson City, TN 37760.
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home in Jefferson City, TN 865-475-3892
www.farrarfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019