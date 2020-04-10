|
Agnes Marie Floyd Burnette
Knoxville - Agnes Marie Floyd Burnette, age 94 passed away peacefully at Cumberland Ridge Assisted Living in Crossville, TN on Thursday, April 9, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was born March 6, 1926 in Grainger County, TN on a farm in Poor Valley at Avondale. After graduation from Rutledge High School, she attended Ft. Sanders School of Nursing (Class of '47) graduating as an R.N. She worked in various fields of nursing in Texas and Tennessee for the next 50 years before retiring from St. Mary's Hospital. Marie married Ross B. Burnette, Jr. in Knoxville on November 11, 1947 and they enjoyed a full life together in Powell, TN till he passed away in 1992. After retirement, she joined The Happy Hikers Club and was active for several years. Marie was proud of being an active member of Wallace Memorial Baptist Church since 1959 where she developed many lifelong friends. Preceding her in death was her husband R.B. Burnette, Jr., parents Isaac and Pearl Floyd of Rutledge, TN, and brothers William (Bill) Floyd and Harold Floyd of Knoxville. Marie is survived by her two children, Cyndy Burnette Gardner (Bruce) of Crossville, TN and Hal Burnette (Sheri) of Knoxville. Her three grandchildren: Heather Marie (Gardner) Kistner of Knoxville, John Benton (Ben) Gardner of Hamilton, Montana, and Meredith Lanier (Gardner) Bressan of Brevard, NC; all will miss their 'Nana' who was so much a part of their lives. The joys of her later life were her four great grandchildren: Bremen and Gavin Kistner and Silas and Cordelia Bressan; Marie is also survived by her cherished sister-in-law Ruby Floyd of Halls and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to Caris Hospice of Crossville and to the wonderful staff at Cumberland Ridge Assisted Living for their love and dedicated care of Marie and our family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or a favorite . A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only at Lynnhurst Cemetery officiated by Pastor Kent Williams. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
