Agnes Orrin
Lenoir City - On July 20, 2020, Agnes Orrin stepped out of time and into eternity leaving a wealth of wonderful memories for family and friends. Her life was characterized by her deep faith in Jesus Christ her Savior. Born in Milledgeville, GA on January 13, 1920 to Charles and Edythe Gibson. She was a graduate of Georgia State College for Women. Agnes moved to Atlanta and worked at the Georgia Department of Education. A blind date in 1939 allowed her to meet husband, Robert C. Orrin. As newlyweds, Bob and Agnes moved to Lenoir City, TN where Bob worked with TVA building the Ft. Loudon Dam. Agnes always said Lenoir City as a "Boomtown" when they arrived in 1941. A great joy to Agnes was sending and receiving encouraging notes and birthday wishes during her over 70 years in Lenoir City. She enjoyed the friendship of believers in many congregations. Her current church family is First Presbyterian Church of Lenoir City. Agnes personified the scripture to "Pray without Ceasing" for her heart was filled and overflowing with Gratitude to God. To honor Agnes' 100th birthday her family dedicated a Prayer Garden at First Presbyterian Church of Lenoir City. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Martha Orrin, his children, Tracy, Gretchen, Wesley and Lindsey; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Doug Brown, their children, Scott Brown (Beth), Mac Brown (Amy); great-grandchildren: Christopher Orrin, Russell Brown, Christian Brown, Benjamin Brown, Noah Brown, and Judah Brown. Friends may come by the funeral home between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Friday, July 24th. Private graveside services will be held in the Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TN 37862 or First Presbyterian Church of Lenoir City, P O Box 52, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com