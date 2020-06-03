Agnes Watson Gargiulo Rollins
Knoxville - Rollins, Agnes Watson Gargiulo, age 96, of Knoxville, passed away May 28, 2020. Member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. She had been a member of The Home Demonstration Club and interested in Crafts and Folk-Art Painting.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Anthony Gargiulo and Fred Rollins; sisters, Hulah Thompson of Sevierville and Vera Hawkins of Sweetwater; brother, Harry Watson of Jacksonville, Fla; two grandchildren, Linda Grace and Jessie Austin of Texas; and son-in-law, Robert Blaine Edens of Knoxville.
Agnes is survived by her children: daughter, Linda Austin of Texas and son Joseph Gargiulo of Colorado; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson; as well as several nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. By her request, a private graveside service will be held at Highland Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pastoral Care Ministry of First Baptist Church Dallas. Donations can be given by mail or by phone. By mail, send to First Baptist Church Dallas AH, Pastoral Care Ministry, 1707 San Jacinto St., Dallas, TX 75201. By phone, contact (214) 969-2435 between the hours of 10:00 am and 4:00 pm daily.
Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.