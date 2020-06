Ahjeuya Alaska HansardHalls - Ahjeuya Alaska Hansard (Ted), age 99 of Halls Crossroards, passed away peacefully Monday June 15, 2020. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. Preceded in death by husband, Samuel Carl Hansard, parents, PL and Ninabell Hall, two sisters and two brothers. Survived by her son, Jack C. Hansard, grandchildren, Robert Hansard, Sandy Hansard Spangler, James Hansard, six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Family will receive friends Wednesday 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with a service to follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Jack Walker officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday at 10:45am at Bethany Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com