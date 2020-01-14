Services
Berry Highland Memorial
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-0567
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
lobby of Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home
5315 KINGSTON PIKE
Knoxville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aidan Leonardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aidan Xavier Leonardo


2019 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aidan Xavier Leonardo Obituary
AIDAN XAVIER LEONARDO

KNOXVILLE - Aidan Xavier Leonardo went to be in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Aidan was one of a kind and always smiling, laughing and loving. He was a blessing to everyone who came in contact with him. His grandfather, John G. Leonardo, precedes him in death. He is survived by parents, Lindsee Leonardo and David B. Dillingham, sister, Sophia, grandparents, Dale and Denise Cogdell, David and Beth Dillingham and Ron and Cynthia Jones. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a Graveside Service held at 11am at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery with a visitation to follow from 12 - 2pm in the lobby of Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Friends and family may share your condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aidan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -