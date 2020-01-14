|
|
AIDAN XAVIER LEONARDO
KNOXVILLE - Aidan Xavier Leonardo went to be in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Aidan was one of a kind and always smiling, laughing and loving. He was a blessing to everyone who came in contact with him. His grandfather, John G. Leonardo, precedes him in death. He is survived by parents, Lindsee Leonardo and David B. Dillingham, sister, Sophia, grandparents, Dale and Denise Cogdell, David and Beth Dillingham and Ron and Cynthia Jones. Several aunts, uncles, and cousins. There will be a Graveside Service held at 11am at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery with a visitation to follow from 12 - 2pm in the lobby of Berry Highland Memorial Funeral Home. Friends and family may share your condolences at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020